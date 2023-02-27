Red Sox’s Alex Cora Shares Garrett Whitlock’s Opening Day Status

The status of Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Garrett Whitlock remains questionable, which manager Alex Cora revealed.

Whitlock, who made 31 appearances, including nine starts last season for the Red Sox, is set to embark on his third season with Boston and the first of his four-year, $18.7 million contract extension. And with an inherited degree of responsibility heading into 2023, it appears as though Whitlock and the Red Sox will need to navigate the setback of his potential season debut delay.

Back in September, Whitlock underwent right hip surgery and remains in recovery mode. This puts the 26-year-old in an unsure but unconcerned position as Cora mentioned.

“His next bullpen is up and down again,” Cora said, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. “He’s throwing the ball well, he’s moving well. Not yet doing PFPs. We’re not concerned. We’ve got a plan. We’ll see where we’re at in the upcoming weeks. If he’s ready for Opening Day, he’s ready. But if he’s not, he’s not going to lose too much time.”

Boston opens up its 2023 season against the Baltimore Orioles on March 30.

Whitlock struggled during the final stretch before the season-ending procedure. He notched a 7.20 ERA in four September appearances, allowing four earned runs over the course of five relief innings. That came just one year removed from Whitlock’s dominant 2021 run when he pitched 73 1/3 innings to a 1.96 ERA with the Red Sox.

“It’s just the progression of where we’re at, especially moving around,” Cora said.