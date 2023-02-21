Corey Kluber ‘Excited’ For 2023 Red Sox Season, Starting Rotation

Corey Kluber is getting a fresh start with the Boston Red Sox in 2023 and the two-time Cy Young Award winner is looking forward to the road ahead.

With starters Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill departing this past offseason through free agency, Kluber joins what’ll be a new-look starting rotation for skipper Alex Cora this season. While embarking on his 13th major league season, Kluber joins as Boston’s most experienced and historically successful arm added by the front office.

And the challenge of providing the rotation with reliability doesn’t faze the 36-year-old at all.

“I’m excited,” Kluber told reporters at spring training, per team-provided video. “It’s a good group of guys in here. It’s obviously an organization with a lot of history and high expectations, which I think are a good thing. And I’m ready to get going and look forward to the season.”

Kluber joins a mix of both experienced and youthful faces in Boston. He’ll be alongside fellow ex-strikeouts leader Chris Sale and also second-year right-hander Brayan Bello. With James Paxton, Nick Pivetta and others to choose from for Cora, Kluber has an optimistic perspective on what could be expected of Red Sox starters.

“I think the rotation’s got a lot of potential,” Kluber said. “Obviously for every rotation, health is first and foremost. If we’re able to consistently take the ball every fifth day then I think there’s exciting things to come.”

Kluber further emphasized the importance of his own health while also acknowledging some thoughts of doubt prior to joining the Red Sox. He signed with Boston on a one-year deal after three consecutive one-year stops with the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.