Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández Trolls Reporter Who Questioned His Résumé

Part of Kiké Hernández’s spring training workload will be freshening up his résumé.

Not actually, but the versatile veteran joked about needing assistance for his career catalog after a reporter questioned his body of work in Major League Baseball. On Tuesday, a media member asked Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom if Hernández had the résumé to backfill franchise great Xander Bogaerts, both as Boston’s starting shortstop and a prominent leader in the clubhouse.

Bloom brushed off the question and stressed that all Hernández needs to do this season is be himself. The 10th-year pro was a bit more direct with his response to the inquiry.

“Anybody know how to use LinkedIn? Need help with my resume,” Hernández tweeted Wednesday morning.

Hernández himself isn’t worried about the transition to shortstop, which became a necessary measure for the Red Sox after Bogaerts inked a megadeal with the San Diego Padres. The charismatic table-setter also is confident Boston, as a team, can surprise a lot of doubters in the upcoming campaign.