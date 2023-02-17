Red Sox’s Triston Casas Rocking New Signature Look In 2023?

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is primed for a breakout season in 2023.

Not only will Boston’s standout rookie look to secure an every-day role in the lineup — something that looks more and more likely each day — but he’ll rock a new look in attempting to do so.

Casas has spent the early days of Spring Training 2023 wearing red fingernail/white toenail polish and has said he will likely rock the look during the season, according to Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe.

Nail polish isn’t all that odd when it comes to baseball players, as catchers in the past turned to using it to help pitchers read their signs during night games.

Casas isn’t scared to show off his unique personality, having spent his first hours as a member of the Red Sox by laying out in the Fenway Park outfield sans shoes or a shirt. Adding a fun wrinkle to his on-field look is just the latest way he’s stood out from the pack.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images
