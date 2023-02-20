Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Survives Late Wreck En Route To Daytona 500 Win

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will take a win any way he can get it.

Stenhouse finally found himself in the winner’s circle Sunday at the Daytona 500, surviving two overtimes, which pushed the race to a record 212 laps, and triumphing under caution. It snapped a 199-winless streak for Stenhouse with his last victory coming at Daytona in 2017, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

There was a big wreck at the end of the race that brought out the caution flag and officials deemed Stenhouse’s Chevrolet car for JTG Daugherty Racing was in the lead when the crash occurred.

RT to congratulate Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on his #DAYTONA500 win! pic.twitter.com/OstRwcdmFi — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 19, 2023

Regardless, Stenhouse was thankful to come out on top at a track he’s had some success at.

“I think this whole offseason (crew chief) Mike (Kelly) just preached how much we all believed in each other. They left me a note in the car that said they believe in me and to go get the job done,” Stenhouse said, per ESPN. “Man, this is unbelievable. This was the site of my last win back in 2017. We’ve worked really hard. We had a couple shots last year to get a win and fell short.