Rising Patriots Coach Reportedly Interviews For Chargers DC Job

Perhaps there’s a chance DeMarcus Covington will leave New England after all.

The Patriots defensive line coach recently interviewed for the Los Angeles Chargers’ defensive coordinator opening, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning, citing sources. Covington previously drew an interview request from the Arizona Cardinals, who wound up hiring former Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis.

The move seemingly indicated Covington would return for a seventh season with the Patriots, but now there’s some doubt.

The Eagles and Broncos are the only other teams with DC vacancies and Covington as of Wednesday hadn’t been connected to either team. Rex Ryan reportedly is the favorite to land Denver’s job.

Covington, 33, is viewed as a rising coaching talent in Foxboro, one whom some Patriots players believe will be a “great head coach” someday.