Robert Kraft Lobbies For Tom Brady To Sign One-Day Patriots Contract

If it were up to Robert Kraft, Tom Brady would be back in a Patriots uniform by the end of the week.

Appearing on CNN on Thursday morning, the Patriots owner expressed a clear desire for Brady to sign a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the franchise for which he played 20 remarkable seasons. Brady announced his NFL retirement in a Wednesday morning social media post.

“I’d do it tomorrow,” Kraft said while speaking with CNN’s Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow, as transcribed by Patriots.com’s Mike Dussault. “Not only do I want it, our fans are clamoring for it and to us, he always has been and always will be a Patriot. … We’ll do everything we can in our power to bring him back, sign off as a Patriot and find ways to honor him for many years to come.

“He did so much to bring life and good cheer to our community and he’s a beloved figure and he’s earned the respect and love that people feel for him like no other athlete in our town and we’ve had some great ones.”

This isn’t the first time Kraft has made such remarks.

Ahead of New England’s 2021 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kraft said he hoped and believed that Brady would retire a Patriot. Brady was non-committal when asked about the topic after the game.

