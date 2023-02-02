Robert Williams III ‘Huge Key’ To Celtics’ Offensive Success

BOSTON — Trying to divvy up credit through the Celtics’ historic start hasn’t been an easy task.

Though Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have produced superstar performances on a near-nightly basis, any given game can provide a breakthrough performance for a number of players on the Celtics roster. There’s one guy, however, who has garnered praise to the level of Tatum and Brown throughout Boston’s most successful stretches.

He just so happens to be the same guy who has struggled to stay on the court.

Robert Williams III has played just 18 games this season, spending two months on the shelf recovering from knee surgery. Since he’s played in the least amount of games among Celtics not on a two-way contract, his impact has been amplified in games where Boston is able to play at full strength.

“He’s a huge key to our offense,” Mazzulla said postgame. “He’s doing a great job of understanding how he’s being guarded. (Wednesday), I don’t think he let any screens go under. So every screen had to go over. He sealed, he created gaps, he created small two-on-one’s and did a great job against smaller guys on the offensive glass. He really helped us attack.

“For our offense to get to another level, he’s got to be the anchor. He’s got to rebound, screen and continue to show the ability to score.”

Williams put together what was perhaps his best performance of the season in Wednesday’s blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. The 25-year-old scored 16 points and collected nine rebounds (five offensive) against a shorthanded quad, opening up the offense through doing things he’s comfortable with.