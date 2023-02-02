Robert Williams III ‘Huge Key’ To Celtics’ Offensive Success

BOSTON — Trying to divvy up credit through the Celtics’ historic start hasn’t been an easy task.
Though Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have produced superstar performances on a near-nightly basis, any given game can provide a breakthrough performance for a number of players on the Celtics roster. There’s one guy, however, who has garnered praise to the level of Tatum and Brown throughout Boston’s most successful stretches.
He just so happens to be the same guy who has struggled to stay on the court.
Robert Williams III has played just 18 games this season, spending two months on the shelf recovering from knee surgery. Since he’s played in the least amount of games among Celtics not on a two-way contract, his impact has been amplified in games where Boston is able to play at full strength.
“He’s a huge key to our offense,” Mazzulla said postgame. “He’s doing a great job of understanding how he’s being guarded. (Wednesday), I don’t think he let any screens go under. So every screen had to go over. He sealed, he created gaps, he created small two-on-one’s and did a great job against smaller guys on the offensive glass. He really helped us attack.
“For our offense to get to another level, he’s got to be the anchor. He’s got to rebound, screen and continue to show the ability to score.”
Williams put together what was perhaps his best performance of the season in Wednesday’s blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. The 25-year-old scored 16 points and collected nine rebounds (five offensive) against a shorthanded quad, opening up the offense through doing things he’s comfortable with.
“I feel like one of my biggest strengths is creating the two-on-one,” Williams said postgame. “Not just for my teammates, but for myself. I’ve just got to recognize of the seal that I’m a lob threat going to the basket, and I can make the corner kick. Like I said, (it’s about) creating shots for others.”
The Celtics are looking for him to get a little more uncomfortable, however.
“We always encourage Rob to be more aggressive,” Tatum said postgame. “Especially when he catches the ball in the seams, there’s always something. He’s really a pass-first guy, but a lot of times we encourage him to take that extra dribble and go over the top of somebody. Just continue to give him those opportunities and encourage him, that’s what’s best for the team.
“Me and Rob are the same age… Rob has an unlimited ceiling and the sky’s the limit for him. If he continues to work hard and stay healthy he can be as special as he wants to be.”
An ankle injury kept Williams out of Saturday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers, with schedule maintenance days breaking up stretches of improving play for the Celtics big. Williams is hopeful the end of those inactive designations could be near.
“It’s been tough man,” Williams admitted. “They’re trying to manage it. They do a great job of coming and checking on me during the game, asking me if I’m okay. You know I’m going to play if they ask. Hopefully we’re getting to that point where they’re not asking.
As the NBA All-Star break fast approaches, the Celtics will soon start to lay out a plan for Williams’ usage heading toward the postseason. If all goes right, his minutes and numbers will continue to rise.