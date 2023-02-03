Watch (And Laugh At) Saquon Barkley Take Dodgeball To Face At Pro Bowl

Somedays, Tom Brady retires. Then, on other, much slower news days, Saquon Barkley takes a dodgeball to the kisser.
We’re in the midst of a sneaky quiet sports week. The Super Bowl is still a week away, the NHL is going to its own All-Star break, and the NBA is in a holding pattern until the trade deadline. We’re also still a few weeks away from baseball spring training games.
So, here we are: NFL Pro Bowl weekend. In case you hadn’t heard — and if you have a life, you probably didn’t — the NFL has completely abandoned the actual Pro Bowl tackle-football game. In its place is essentially a field day with everything from a long-drive contest to a dodgeball tournament.
Which brings us to Barkley. The New York Giants running back largely stole the show with his performance in Las Vegas on Friday night, but the most viral moment came when he wore a dodgeball to the face. New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was the offending party, winding up and uncorking one at the star running back.
The result is, well, satisfying for anyone not named Saquon Barkley.
And another angle:
Admittedly a tough look for someone whose job requirements include catching balls, but Daniel Jones typically delivers the pigskin with a little more touch. Meanwhile, a former high school classmate of Barkley’s is smiling after the former No. 2 pick almost certainly dominated gym class back in the day.
The potential game-ending headshot was deemed illegal on account of, well, hitting him in the head. And if we’re being fair, Barkley was largely quite impressive on the dodgeball court.
Barkley ultimately won the match, so that’s good for him. After a couple of days to break for juice boxes and whatnot, the football All-Stars will play flag football Sunday.