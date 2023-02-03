Watch (And Laugh At) Saquon Barkley Take Dodgeball To Face At Pro Bowl

Somedays, Tom Brady retires. Then, on other, much slower news days, Saquon Barkley takes a dodgeball to the kisser.

We’re in the midst of a sneaky quiet sports week. The Super Bowl is still a week away, the NHL is going to its own All-Star break, and the NBA is in a holding pattern until the trade deadline. We’re also still a few weeks away from baseball spring training games.

So, here we are: NFL Pro Bowl weekend. In case you hadn’t heard — and if you have a life, you probably didn’t — the NFL has completely abandoned the actual Pro Bowl tackle-football game. In its place is essentially a field day with everything from a long-drive contest to a dodgeball tournament.

Which brings us to Barkley. The New York Giants running back largely stole the show with his performance in Las Vegas on Friday night, but the most viral moment came when he wore a dodgeball to the face. New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was the offending party, winding up and uncorking one at the star running back.

The result is, well, satisfying for anyone not named Saquon Barkley.

Our guy @Demario__Davis had the NFC Dodgeball game won for the defense, then a late call by the refs disqualified him because they said his game-winning throw hit Saquon in the face ?#ProBowlSkills | ?: ESPN pic.twitter.com/l4lURL5388 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 3, 2023

And another angle: