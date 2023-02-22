What Should We Make Of Scott Zolak Questioning Mac Jones’ Commitment?

We know that Baily Zappe has been in New England working out with other Patriots players this offseason. We know that Tyquan Thornton, Christian Barmore and Matthew Slater also have been in Foxboro in recent weeks.

But what about quarterback Mac Jones, the franchise’s most important player?

Team broadcaster Scott Zolak made headlines for some of his comments during Tuesday’s episode of “Zolak & Bertrand” on 98.5 The Sports Hub. The former NFL quarterback questioned Jones’ offseason commitment in a manner that made some wonder whether he has inside knowledge.

“I just hope he’s in the building,” Zolak said. “You know, laying claim to what should be his, the way he should look at it. He shouldn’t want to give this backup (Zappe) an inch. Like, he should be here installing with (offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien) every day. ‘This is the offense, we’re installing it, let’s get going. I’m just gonna do it 1-on-1 with you. Hey, Billy, what are you doing? I’ll be in at 7, you got time at 7? Let’s go over things for a couple hours.’

“We’re not getting a lot of noise from that end of it. And normally, I think we would with all the connections. … My God, how many videos did we get a year ago?”

Is this a big deal? Probably not — for now.

Consider this note shared Wednesday by Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard: