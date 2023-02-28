Steelers GM Has Glowing Review Of New Patriots O-Line Coach

INDIANAPOLIS — Adrian Klemm still has a big fan in Steelers general manager Omar Khan.

Klemm, whom the Patriots reportedly hired earlier this month to coach their offensive line, overlapped with Khan for three seasons in Pittsburgh. The latter had nothing but positive things to say about New England’s new assistant when asked about him at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Adrian was great,” Khan said during a Tuesday morning news conference. “I loved my interactions with him. We had great conversations and hearing about his sons was great, they were around all the time. Just a good person to be around. (I) really enjoyed our time with him.”

Klemm was Pittsburgh’s assistant offensive line coach for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He was promoted to O-line coach in 2021 but left with two games remaining that season to take a job at Oregon, which made him its O-line coach/run game coordinator/associate head coach.

“I loved his energy, and his honesty and his demeanor were great,” said Khan, who was the Steelers’ vice president of football and business administration during Klemm’s tenure.

The 45-year-old Klemm has spent most of his coaching career in the college ranks, previously working four seasons at SMU (2008-11) and five at UCLA (2012-16). In his lone season at Oregon, the Ducks allowed the fewest sacks in Division I (five) and ranked 12th in the FBS in rushing.

As a player, Klemm was Bill Belichick’s first Patriots draft pick (second round, 2000) and logged five seasons in New England as a reserve lineman, winning three Super Bowls. He replaces Matt Patricia, who coached the Patriots’ O-line in 2022 while also calling offensive plays.