What better time to get a fit off than at the Super Bowl?

That must have been the thought process of Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs players Sunday, as they arrived at State Farm Stadium in Arizona for Super Bowl LVII rocking some interesting outfits.

Heat wave incoming ? pic.twitter.com/lHbcwm1VlH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2023

It wasn’t just the players, however. Celebrities of all kinds, including Travis and Jason Kelce’s mother Donna, were in attendance for the big game.

.@GordonRamsay knows Killa Trav about to COOK ??? pic.twitter.com/qHV8nNsfJz — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2023

Watch the #SuperBowlLVII pregame show on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv pic.twitter.com/7dItZaRo6Y — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023

Watch the #SuperBowlLVII pregame show on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv pic.twitter.com/eDSggxQcJd — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023

Watch the #SuperBowlLVII pregame show on FOX and the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GUz3 pic.twitter.com/wkS7jAeknC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 12, 2023

Who knew the Super Bowl was so popular?