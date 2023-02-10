Who (Or What) Will Be X-Factor In Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl LVII?

There’s no shortage of star players in Super Bowl LVII.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles — the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC, respectively — have ample talent, both offensively and defensively, which should make for an intriguing matchup Sunday at State Farm Stadium with the Lombardi Trophy hanging in the balance.

We asked our NESN Digital team to offer their Chiefs-Eagles predictions, along with MVP picks, but we also decided to go a step further and attempt to pinpoint who (or what) could be the biggest X-factor.

Sometimes, the X-factor flies under the radar. Other times, it smacks you in the face. There’s always someone (or something) that makes the difference, though. And there are so many layers to this particular game, largely because it features the two best teams in football.

Alas, here are our X-factor picks for the final game of the 2023 NFL season.

Mike Cole: Jason Kelce, Eagles C

The Eagles’ Kelce brother is almost so good that it’s cheating to call him an X-factor. He’s legitimately one of the best players in this game. That being said, if the Chiefs are going to line up Frank Clark in the middle of the line, I would guess Philly feels comfortable with Kelce trying to handle it. If Clark is neutralized, Kansas City’s only real chance of winning is a shootout.

Ricky Doyle: Quez Watkins, Eagles WR

Thought about going with Kenneth Gainwell, the second-year Eagles running back who’s popped in recent weeks. No team allowed more receptions to running backs during the regular season than the Chiefs. And only three surrendered more receiving yards to running backs. But instead, let’s get real weird and roll with Watkins, a speedy third-year wideout who hasn’t caught a single pass this postseason but possesses big-play capability that’ll come in handy against the Chiefs’ inexperienced secondary. Don’t be surprised if Watkins — Philadelphia’s fourth option, at best, behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert — finds the end zone for a lengthy touchdown.