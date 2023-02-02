Surprising Report Sheds Light On Jerod Mayo’s New Patriots Role

When it became clear Jerod Mayo would be sticking around New England, most assumed the highly regarded Patriots assistant had received a promotion as part of his new contract extension.
After all, Mayo reportedly turned down opportunities to interview for defensive coordinator and head-coaching jobs with other clubs. He wouldn’t do that just to continue being the Patriots’ linebackers coach, right?
Wrong, according to a report Thursday from the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian.
Guregian reported Patriots fans should “should pump the brakes on (Mayo) having a new title going forward.”
“A pay raise for sure, and his overall role could change,” Guregian tweeted, “but there might not be a different title.”
That report came as a surprise, as most have assumed Mayo would have a title like “assistant head coach” added to his official job description this offseason. The 36-year-old former linebacker has spent the past several seasons serving as the team’s de facto co-defensive coordinator alongside Steve Belichick, but neither had a DC title and Belichick called New England’s defensive plays.
Head coach Bill Belichick downplayed the importance of titles multiple times before and during the 2022 season. The Patriots have not employed a named defensive coordinator since 2017.
Mayo has recently expanded the scope of his responsibilities beyond defense. He reportedly was involved in the Patriots’ interviews for a new offensive coordinator — a search that ultimately led to Bill O’Brien’s hiring as OC/quarterbacks coach.
The Patriots have yet to announce any changes to their coaching staff outside of O’Brien’s return.