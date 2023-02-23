Taylor Lewan Crosses These Teams Off List Of Potential Landing Spots

If Taylor Lewan opts to return to the football field and continue his NFL career, don’t expect to see him back in the AFC South.

Lewan, who was released by the Titans on Wednesday, discussed his time in Tennessee and his future on his “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast with Will Compton. The nine-year offensive tackle clearly is appreciative of his time in Tennessee, but he’s nevertheless looking forward to seeing what opportunities might come along once he’s able to get back to full health.

With that said, however, he also made it clear there were at least three teams he would not join down the road.

“No, those are the three teams that are for sure no,” Lewan said on the Barstool Sports podcast while referencing Tennessee’s division rivals in the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. “I would not go play for an AFC South team.”

Lewan then responded to a rapid-fire round and hinted it was unlikely he would join the Atlanta Falcons or Arizona Cardinals while noting the San Francisco 49ers already have a “stud” at left tackle in Trent Williams. He specifically expressed how he thought the Cincinnati Bengals were a team that needs a left tackle and acknowledged there is some potential as it pertains to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints.

“The reality is there’s going to be multiple teams out there that want my services and I’m good enough to do that,” Lewan said. “So that’s an awesome feeling.”

Lewan, though, stressed his first priority would be to get back to full health. The 31-year-old missed all but two games in 2022 due to a knee injury and that came after he missed four games in 2021 with a myriad of injuries and 11 games in 2020 due to a torn ACL.