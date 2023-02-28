Tee Higgins To Patriots? Bengals GM Calls Trade Rumors ‘Ridiculous’

INDIANAPOLIS — A Tee Higgins trade? Over Duke Tobin’s dead body.

At least, that’s the message the Cincinnati Bengals general manager conveyed Tuesday when asked about trade rumors involving his star wide receiver.

Higgins, who has one year left on his current contract, has been a subject of trade speculation since the start of the offseason. Although there haven’t been any concrete reports indicating Cincy would consider moving the 24-year-old, many assume inevitable contact extensions for Ja’Marr chase and Joe Burrow will force the Bengals to move Higgins before he hits free agency. The New England Patriots, who need help at receiver, are among the teams viewed as potential suitors for a Higgins trade.

But it takes two to tango. And, at this point, Tobin seems unwilling to do the dance.

“Another vital part of our team,” Tobin said while speaking with reporters at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. “He’s exactly what we’re hoping for when we draft a guy. A guy that comes in, develops, fills the role, helps us win in a lot of ways, does it the right way, fits into our culture. Tee’s an exceptional football player. I envision him being part of what we do going forward for a long time. That’s the hope. We want our guys and especially our guys that come in and prove they can help us win in a big way.”

A follow-up question about Higgins drew an even stronger reaction from Tobin.

“I’m not in the business of making other teams better,” he said. “I’m in the business of making the Cincinnati Bengals better. And, so, trading Tee Higgins is not on my mind. That’s their problem. If they want a receiver, go find your own. My opinion, Tee Higgins is a good piece for the Cincinnati Bengals. The trade stuff is a little ridiculous right now.”