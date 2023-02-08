Terry Bradshaw Claim Indicates Broncos Could Have Problems

The Broncos endured a horrendous 2022 season, and the onus now is on Sean Payton to turn things around in Denver.

The Super Bowl-winning head coach will have to do so with a quarterback who he apparently isn’t very fond of.

If a claim from Terry Bradshaw about the Broncos’ new head coach is true, friction between Payton and Russell Wilson could be on the horizon or perhaps already in place. The Hall of Fame quarterback told Newsday’s Tom Rock that Payton originally didn’t want the job in Denver because of Wilson but ultimately took the gig “in spite” of the highly paid signal-caller. According to Bradshaw, a problem with the QB also was the reason why Payton didn’t want to replace Kliff Kingsbury in Arizona.

One of Payton’s first orders of business in the Mile High City indicates there’s merit to Bradshaw’s report. The former New Orleans Saints head coach revealed Wilson will not be permitted to have a personal coach at the Broncos facility, as only players, coaches and staff members employed by the organization will have access.

Are Payton and Wilson bound for a disastrous partnership? Not necessarily. Even the most successful quarterback-head coach tandems demand give and take from both parties. But smooth sailing in Denver also is far from a guarantee.