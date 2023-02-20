There Was Sneaky-Big Patriots Coaching News Over Weekend

It looks like the Patriots will keep their defensive coaching staff intact for another season.

The Cardinals reportedly requested to interview Patriots D-line coach DeMarcus Covington for their defensive coordinator job last Friday. But, a day later, Arizona filled the opening with former Philadelphia Eagles linebackers coach Nick Rallis, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The Eagles and Denver Broncos are the only teams left with defensive coordinator vacancies, and Covington hasn’t been connected to either opening. Rex Ryan reportedly is the favorite to land the Broncos job.

So, unless something changes, the 33-year-old will be back in New England for a seventh season. The Patriots haven’t lost a member of their defensive staff since former D-line coach Bret Bielema left after the 2019 season to join the New York Giants.

Covington is an ascending talent in New England, one whom some players believe will be a “great” head coach one day. He also was mentioned on a recent NFL Media list of future head coaching candidates.

With Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick still in town, Covington’s future with the Patriots is unclear. If his path toward becoming defensive coordinator remains blocked, he could leave to coach for another franchise.

But, for now, Covington apparently is sticking around. And that’s good news for a defense that’s gotten better each of the last few seasons.