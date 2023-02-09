These Ben Simmons Comments About Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Didn’t Age Well

Ben Simmons made a proclamation to reporters after he was traded to the Nets last year that aged like milk.

Brooklyn acquired the guard in Feb. 2022 in a blockbuster deal that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers. It put Simmons in a Nets lineup that already included Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, so on paper, the team certainly looked good.

But now Irving is a member of the Dallas Mavericks after requesting — and getting — a trade out of Brooklyn, Durant reportedly was traded to the Phoenix Suns and now Simmons is the only one left from that superteam.

“I think It’s going to be scary,” Simmons told reporters during his Nets introductory press conference last year. “Having those guys run alongside me is multiple different weapons on the floor, and I think at the pace we want to play at it’s going to be unreal.”

Tough look.

When Simmons said “scary,” this probably isn’t what he meant considering the three didn’t even play together for a full season and only played 24 games together.

This was supposed to be an NBA Finals team. Instead, the Boston Celtics swept them in the first round of the playoffs and the Nets appear to just have no direction.