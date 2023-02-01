This Buccaneers Player Officially Caught Tom Brady’s Last Touchdown Pass

Tom Brady called it a career Wednesday, which means Cameron Brate officially caught the future Hall of Famer’s last touchdown pass.

The 45-year-old announced in a video on his Twitter account he will retire “for good” after 23 seasons in the NFL. Many around the league congratulated Brady on a legendary career, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fellow future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt.

Brady’s retirement means his last game was a loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round of the 2022 playoffs. It also means tight end Brate has the honor of catching the QB’s final touchdown pass of his career, which was an eight-yard completion in the final two minutes of the game against Dallas.

Mike Evans, who had the honor before Brady un-retired, still has the consolation prize of catching Brady’s last pass that went for a two-point conversation.

You can check out the play below.

The ball that Evans caught fetched a large price in an auction before Brady returned for a 23rd season. It’s unknown who is in possession of the final touchdown ball, but if this truly is the end of Brady’s career, the auction price could be even larger.