Three Players That Prove Existence Of MLB The Show Cover Curse

Before the much-anticipated release of San Diego Studios’ “MLB The Show 23,” the game unveiled its featured cover athlete — Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins.

And while the game has bridged the gap between gamers and baseball junkies, it’s also opened the door for one intriguing discussion that’s taken place following every year’s “Madden NFL” release from EA Sports. We’ve seen in the NFL, striking the likes of Rob Gronkowski in 2017, Adrian Peterson in 2014 and Drew Brees in 2010.

So, is there a such thing as an MLB The Show curse? Well, a few big-leaguers (and one former) would certainly suggest so.

With that being said, here are three players who proved an MLB The Show ‘cover curse’ to be true:

Yasiel Puig (Los Angeles Dodgers, 2015)

Puig, unlike anyone else that’s featured on this list, is no longer in the big leagues. In fact, the last MLB star to be plastered on the cover, that also no longer plays is Adrian Gonzalez who was featured as a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2012.

While Puig was taking the league by storm, overvalued as one of the game’s best outfielders, his career didn’t fare too well following this release. Whether it’d be sparking postseason fights while simultaneously suffering elimination in the National League, Puig’s relevancy in baseball fell off a cliff. The one-time All-Star played five following seasons where Puig showed some pop, a mediocre ability to drive in runs and subpar defensive skills.