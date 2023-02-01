Tom Brady Didn’t Follow Through With This Retirement Pledge

It’s easy to see why Tom Brady retired from playing professional football.

He is 45 years old, for starters. A 45-year-old man, no matter how many leafy greens he consumed, is going to eventually reach a point where getting walloped by hulking super-athletes 20 years younger isn’t much fun anymore.

Reading between the lines, both with Brady’s retirement announcement Wednesday and the reporting that followed, the greatest football player to ever walk the earth is tired. More than two decades of maniacal preparation has finally caught up to him, almost certainly compounded by a tumultuous season away from the gridiron that took its toll.

In a vacuum, a 45-year-old divorced dad who lost millions in a Ponzi scheme retiring from professional football is hardly a surprise. But it was still kind of surprising to see Brady make that announcement Wednesday morning. That’s in part because we’re so conditioned to just having him in our football lives, but it’s also because he still seemed to have something left in that avocado-fueled tank.

Brady’s 2022 campaign was fine albeit unremarkable by his own lofty standards. That it wasn’t horrendous, at his age, is perhaps the greatest compliment you can pay to him. He certainly didn’t suck, which means he actually outplayed a pledge he made eight years ago about his playing future.

“I love playing for this team, and I love representing this team and hopefully I can do that for as long as I can. When I suck, I’ll retire,” Brady told WEEI during his then-weekly radio appearance ahead of the 2014 season.

He then added: “But I don’t plan on sucking for a long time.”