Tom Brady Posts Heartfelt Quote On First Valentine’s Day Since Gisele Bündchen Split

Fans of the power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen grew accustomed to seeing social media posts on anniversaries, birthdays and holidays like Valentine’s Day. But that no longer has been the case since the pair split in October.

Instead on Tuesday morning, the recently-retired Brady posted a heartfelt quote to his Instagram story followed by multiple photos of his three children.

“Love is not a transaction,” the quote read, “it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion.”

Brady added a photo of his daughter, Vivian, calling her “the sweetest” while also wishing a Happy Valentine’s Day to his sons Jack and Benjamin.

Bündchen posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, as well. It included three photos of her dogs, which she called her “little angels,” while wishing a Happy Valentine’s Day to all.

Brady and Bündchen officially divorced in October after 13 years of marriage and share custody of their two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.