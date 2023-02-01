Tom Brady Retirement Ends Unrivaled Career That’ll Never Be Matched

A version of this story originally was published Feb. 1, 2022. It has been updated in the wake of Tom Brady’s retirement announcement.

Tom Brady had long maintained that he wanted to play until age 45. Like nearly every other in his NFL career, he achieved that goal. Then, he walked away.

The legendary quarterback on Wednesday announced his retirement after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and three with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His announcement — an understated, selfie-style video shot on a beach and shared to his social media channels — came one year to the day after he initially stepped away from the NFL, only to return to the Bucs 40 days later.

This time, Brady said, he truly is done.

“I’m retiring for good,” Brady, who turns 46 in August, said in the video. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I?d just press record and let you guys know first. It won?t be long-winded. I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

“I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors — I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn?t change a thing. I love you all.”

Brady, the overlooked sixth-round draft pick who became an NFL icon, leaves the game with a truckload of league records, most notably his seven Super Bowl titles, which are more than any franchise has amassed. No other quarterback has more than four.