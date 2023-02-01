Tom Brady Retires: Eight Quick Thoughts On TB12’s Decision

Exhale, NFL: Tom Brady has retired. Again. For real this time.

The greatest quarterback to ever lace them up stepped away from the game Wednesday. Brady made the announcement, his second in as many years, on his social media accounts, saying it was “for good” this time.

It certainly feels real this time around. And if it is, the Canton countdown starts immediately. As we wait for that and what’s next for TB12, here are a few quick thoughts about Brady’s retirement and how it affects the football world.

— Brady’s competitive nature is unrivaled by just about anyone in sports not named Michael Jordan. The same could be said for his success in the sport, too. But Brady, perhaps unsurprisingly, had become less and less relatable as the years went on. He was borderline weird with some of the off-field decisions he made and he communicated with the general public. That makes some sense, though. He’s one of the most famous athletes in the world and he was married to the most famous supermodel in the world. Of course, he’s not the same butt-chinned kid with the pizza under his arm, supposedly assuring Robert Kraft that drafting him was the best decision he’d ever make. But that entire evolution is what made Brady’s raw, honest and to-the-point announcement Wednesday so endearing. It was authentic and honest. It didn’t get sanitized after a trip through the public relations ringer. It was Tom Brady the competitor, not Tom Brady the celebrity. It would be nice to get more of that Brady in his post-playing days.

— We did all of this last year, but it’s worth mentioning Brady’s unparalleled accomplishments as a football player. They almost certainly will never be matched as long as the NFL exists. Instead of running them all down, this screenshot of Brady’s Pro Football Reference page does the trick.

— It’s kind of funny that Brady announced his decision on Feb. 1. The announcement comes on the 19th anniversary of his second Super Bowl victory and the eighth anniversary of his fourth Super Bowl win.

— In fact, Brady’s “for good” announcement comes one year after his first “retirement.” It would be great to get the honest truth from him on whether he wishes he had just done this last season and wouldn’t have had to endure a frustrating 2022 campaign that ended with a whimper in the wild-card round.