Biggest Winners, Losers Of Tom Brady’s Retirement From NFL

Tom Brady isn’t the only one impacted by his decision to retire from the NFL.

Far from it, in fact.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced Wednesday he’s hanging up his cleats after 23 seasons, 20 of which he spent with the New England Patriots before finishing his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And the news has widespread implications across the NFL (and beyond).

Let’s run down the biggest winners and losers of Brady’s retirement.

WINNERS

Brady’s family

Let’s start with the obvious. This has been a tumultuous year for the Brady bunch, with the 45-year-old and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, divorcing after 13 years of marriage. Brady remains a devoted father, though, and him stepping away from the gridiron should give him more time to spend with his three children, Jack, Benjamin and Vivian.

Bill Belichick

Take a deep breath, Bill. It’s over. While Belichick probably hasn’t devoted too much time to monitoring Brady these past three years, with the Patriots having their own problems and all, Wednesday’s retirement at least prevents the QB from running up the score on his former coach. Brady, of course, won a Super Bowl title in his first season with the Buccaneers, whereas the Patriots still are searching for their first playoff victory since his 2020 departure. Brady’s retirement also is good news for New England in that he’s not taking his talents to the New York Jets, a quarterback-needy AFC East rival.

Green Bay Packers

Brady’s removal from the free agent market means one less option for quarterback-needy teams, like the Jets, and that’s good news for the Packers, who basically hold the keys to the NFL offseason if they decide to trade Aaron Rodgers. Even if the price to acquire Rodgers didn’t skyrocket with Wednesday’s news, it definitely didn’t decrease. He’ll presumably be the most-sought-after QB, unless the Baltimore Ravens ultimately make Lamar Jackson available.