Tom Brady Reveals Plans For First Friday Of Retirement

Tom Brady is kicking off his first weekend of retirement with some big plans.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback announced his retirement Wednesday morning in an emotional video posted to his social media accounts. Brady completes an incredible 23-season run that includes seven Super Bowl championships, five Super Bowl MVPs and a résumé that surely will get him to Canton, Ohio, when he’s eligible.

But now that Brady has a lot of free time and doesn’t have to focus on the grind of a football season, it’s fair to wonder what he’s going to do. While one report revealed the 45-year-old will spend the next few months spending “extended time” with his three children, Brady gave us a glimpse at how he will spend his first Friday as a retired man.

“Now that I’m retired I have time to go see @80forBrady four separate times today,” Brady tweeted Friday morning.

“80 For Brady” — a movie about four women who make it their mission to meet Brady at the Super Bowl — hits theaters Friday.

Brady stars in the film alongside Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rob Gronkowski and many others.

We’ll see if Brady gives us his review.