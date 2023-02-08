Tom Brady Rumors: How Gisele Factored Into QB’s Retirement

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen almost certainly had multiple conversations before the legendary quarterback announced his retirement in February 2022.

The same course apparently was followed before Brady’s latest decision about his NFL career, even though he’s no longer married to the Brazilian supermodel.

Brady last week announced his NFL retirement roughly three months after he officially split with Bündchen, his wife of 13 years. Many thought the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s decision to flip-flop last year and play another season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the last straw for Bündchen, who previously stated her concerns about Brady prolonging his playing days.

But according to Us Weekly, Brady and Bündchen are on “cordial terms” and talked things through before the future Hall of Fame ultimately decided to hang up his pads after 23 seasons. Bündchen, who publicly passed along kind words to her ex-husband when he made his announcement, reportedly has also been a “real rock” for Brady throughout the process.

The greatest quarterback of all time now is onto the next chapter of life, which figures to include more time spent with his three children. Brady has an NFL analyst job lined up with FOX, but he won’t start working with the network until the fall of 2024.