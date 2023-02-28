Hopefully Tom Brady Stand-Up Comedy Report Is One Big Joke

Did you hear the one about Tom Brady pursuing a stand-up comedy career?

Don’t laugh, but the legendary quarterback is apparently flirting with the idea of being a comic, according to a report from Radar Online. According to the report, Brady’s hopes and dreams are being met with some resistance inside his camp.

“Tom was a terrific quarterback,” a source who supposedly has heard Brady’s standup material told Radar, “but he needs to toss this idea before it’s too late.”

It all reads and sounds like a joke, and if this report surfaced on, say, April 1, it would make a lot more sense. Yet, according to the report, the star-studded cast of Brady’s “80 For Brady” movie helped inflate his ego and further made him believe he could pursue comedy.

Again, can’t emphasize how made-up this sounds, but one source said Brady had a joke that goes, “What did the linebacker say to the flight attendant? Put me in, Coach!”

Yikes!

Radar Online, with all due respect, is not exactly the Washington Post investigating Watergate. That being said, Brady is obviously very close with former teammate Rob Gronkowski. You might have forgotten, but Gronkowski made his own foray into comedy with a stand-up special of his own.