Travis Kelce Has Ludicrous Take Following Chiefs Super Bowl Win

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

As you would expect, emotions were running high following the win. That would usually be a good excuse for throwing out some goofy comments, but we’re not giving Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce a pass for his opinion that no one believed in Kansas City entering the season.

Yes, he actually said that.

“Ain’t one of y’all said the Chiefs was gonna take it home this year,” Kelce exclaimed into the FOX cameras postgame. “Not a single one! Feel that (expletive.) Feel it! On top of that, next time the Chiefs say something put some respect on our name.”

You can watch Kelce drop another WWE-level promo below:

In doing his usual theatrics alongside quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Kelce fabricated the narrative that the Chiefs were anything but one of the top choices to win Super Bowl LVII entering the season.