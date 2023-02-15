Twitter Had Plenty Of Jokes About New, Bigger MLB Bases

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora thinks Major League Baseball’s new bases look like pizza boxes due to their size.

As for Twitter? Well, they took it a step further.

MLB is implementing new rules ahead of the 2023 season with bigger bases being one of them in order to help improve the safety of its players. The new bags are three inches bigger than the 15×15 bases that fans had been used to for several years.

Twitter came with all the jokes once the picture of the bases were released.

Here is a side by side comparison of MLB's larger bases. The left is the old base, for comparison. The larger one is on the right. pic.twitter.com/8oZKQiTCDi — Mark Gooden (@TooGooden17) February 14, 2023

And one next to Oracle in San Francisco next to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg pic.twitter.com/H1xitP1vwY — One Lug TV (@OneLugTV) February 15, 2023

Mario big world pic.twitter.com/SJPDWEUvcb — Seed Oil Disrespecter?? (@SeedOilDsrspctr) February 15, 2023

MLB players will have spring training to get used to the bases, and we’ll see if there is any sort of adjustment period.