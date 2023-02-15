In this Article: MLB

Twitter Had Plenty Of Jokes About New, Bigger MLB Bases

The new bases are three inches bigger

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora thinks Major League Baseball’s new bases look like pizza boxes due to their size.

As for Twitter? Well, they took it a step further.

MLB is implementing new rules ahead of the 2023 season with bigger bases being one of them in order to help improve the safety of its players. The new bags are three inches bigger than the 15×15 bases that fans had been used to for several years.

Twitter came with all the jokes once the picture of the bases were released.

MLB players will have spring training to get used to the bases, and we’ll see if there is any sort of adjustment period.

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images
