Two NBA Teams Quickly Emerge As Buyout Options For Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook reportedly became a member of the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, but he might not be with his new team for long.

Westbrook, who was dealt from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Jazz as part of a three-team deal, could work to pursue a buyout once the trade is complete. And there are teams seemingly already lining up for the nine-time All-Star if he indeed hits the open market.

Chris Haynes, an NBA insider for TNT and Bleacher Report, reported soon after news of the trade broke that the Los Angeles Clippers and Chicago Bulls are interested in signing Westbrook.

So, Westbrook might not be leaving Los Angeles after all if he ends up with the Clippers, which seems like a real possibility. The Athletic’s Law Murray reported, citing sources, that Westbrook has expressed interest in joining the Clippers if he can secure a buyout.

The Clippers would be a strange fit for Westbrook since they already have a guard who struggles to shoot in John Wall. But Wall is out injured at the moment and the Clippers could see Westbrook filling that void and bringing a ton of energy off the bench — if he can accept that role.

The Clippers also give Westbrook a better opportunity than the Bulls to get to the NBA Finals. The Clippers are in fourth place in a wide open Western Conference while the Bulls are currently a play-in team in the East.

If Westbrook wants to chase a ring, there’s no doubt the Clippers are a strong landing spot. But if Westbrook wants to get back to putting up stats, he could choose to go to Chicago.