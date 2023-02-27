Under-The-Radar Red Sox Prospect Breaks Out In Spring Training Game

Marcelo Mayer is a well-known shortstop prospect, and rightfully so, in the Boston Red Sox farm system.

But a less heralded shortstop prospect for the Red Sox is beginning to make a name for himself, especially after a breakout performance in Sunday’s 7-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in spring training action.

Matthew Lugo, who is the 12th-ranked prospect for the Red Sox according to MLB Pipeline, collected two hits in his only plate appearances of the game and drove in an eye-popping five runs. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound right-handed hitter first delivered a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the sixth and two innings later he provided an opposite-field triple to plate two runs and level the score. Both of Lugo’s base hits came with two outs.

Matthew Lugo, have a day!



That's a triple to even the score. pic.twitter.com/bTgHkSqOjI — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) February 26, 2023

The 21-year-old Lugo displayed his offensive ability last season with High-A Greenville. He batted .288 with 18 home runs, which was a vast improvement in power compared to the season before when he smacked only four round-trippers with Single-A Salem. Lugo also recorded 78 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. He earned a promotion to Double-A Portland by season’s end, playing in three games for the Sea Dogs.

The Red Sox selected Lugo in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy in Puerto Rico. Beltran also just happens to be Lugo’s uncle.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had some strong praise for the youngster last spring training.