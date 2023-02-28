VA Hero Of The Week: Linus Ullmark Makes Bruins History

That part wasn't in the job description

by and

44 minutes ago

Linus Ullmark’s dominance between the pipes all season has the Bruins’ fanbase fired up but it was a play on Saturday that sent his teammates into a frenzy.

The 6-foot-4 Swede became the first Bruins goaltender in franchise history to score a goal. With 47 seconds left in the third period, Ullmark launched the puck the length of the ice and into an empty net to cap off a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

For that reason, we have named Ullmark our VA Hero of the Week, presented by VA Healthcare.

For more on the Bruins goaltender’s big moment, check out the video above.

More NHL:

Maple Leafs Add Defense, Acquire Jake McCabe
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images
NCAA Football: Sugar Bowl-Kansas State at Alabama
Previous Article

How to Watch & Stream the 2023 'NFL Combine'
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Slade Bolden
Next Article

Reported Patriots Target Slade Bolden Is Huge Bill O’Brien Fan

Picked For You

Related