VA Hero Of The Week: Linus Ullmark Makes Bruins History

Linus Ullmark’s dominance between the pipes all season has the Bruins’ fanbase fired up but it was a play on Saturday that sent his teammates into a frenzy.

The 6-foot-4 Swede became the first Bruins goaltender in franchise history to score a goal. With 47 seconds left in the third period, Ullmark launched the puck the length of the ice and into an empty net to cap off a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

For that reason, we have named Ullmark our VA Hero of the Week, presented by VA Healthcare.

For more on the Bruins goaltender’s big moment, check out the video above.