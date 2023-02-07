VA Hero Of The Week: Marek Hejduk Sends Harvard To Dunkin’ Beanpot Final

Harvard finds its way back into the finals

2 hours ago

With his game-winning goal in the final seconds of overtime, Marek Hejduk sent the Harvard Crimson back to the Dunkin’ Beanpot Final for the first time since 2017. Harvard will face off against the Northeastern Huskies on Feb. 13.

It will be the first time that Harvard and Northeastern match up against one another in the final throughout the tournament’s 70 years of existence.

For that reason, we have named Hejduk our VA Hero of the Week!

For more on Hejduk’s game-winning goal and Harvard’s trip back to the Dunkin’ Beanpot finals, check out the full video above.

Thumbnail photo via /Harvard Athletics
