Watch David Pastrnak Bury One-Timer To Give Bruins OT Win

You simply cannot count out the 2022-23 Boston Bruins.

Experiencing their longest skid of the season, the Bruins entered their eventual victory over the Dallas Stars having lost four of their last five games. Tuesday didn’t look any better, as Boston found itself down 2-1 midway through the third period, having been dominated in the face-off circle.

Then, they did it again.

Pavel Zacha tied the game up with his 12th goal of the season at the 10:12 mark of the final regulation period, which eventually sent the game to overtime.

Zacha with some ZIP! pic.twitter.com/Tl8Q3p0HEy — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 15, 2023

In the extra period, it was Zacha again who had a hand in a Bruins goal, this time setting up the offense for a David Pastrnak snipe to win the game.

88 THE GREAT ? pic.twitter.com/UphZTkb6m6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 15, 2023

The win pushed Boston to 40-8-5 on the season, making them the first team in the NHL to reach 40 wins. It also handed Dallas its first loss of the season when leading after two periods.