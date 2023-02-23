Watch Red Sox Legend Jim Rice Coach Up Masataka Yoshida

Red Sox fans will get their first look at Masataka Yoshida in game action Friday against the Northeastern Huskies.

Manager Alex Cora announced the starting lineup for Boston’s first spring training game, and Yoshida will start at left field. The 29-year-old Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star has impressed in camp so far and has pleasantly surprised Red Sox coaches.

The discussion around Yoshida has been around his power at the plate and his potential ability as a lead-off hitter, but he’ll get a test Friday when he has to play balls off the Green Monster at JetBlue Park.

Franchise legend and NESN studio analyst Jim Rice spent time during Thursday practice to help Yoshida do just that.

Check out the video of Rice coaching Yoshida below:

Jim Rice coaches Masataka Yoshida on playing balls off the monster at JetBlue Park. #RedSox | #SpringTraining pic.twitter.com/KQyJnQ3A5H — NESN (@NESN) February 23, 2023

Rice can be seen giving instruction and advice to Yoshida through his translator, and the outfielder worked on a few practice reps to put that coaching into action.