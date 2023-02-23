Watch Red Sox Legend Jim Rice Coach Up Masataka Yoshida

Red Sox fans will get their first look at Masataka Yoshida in game action Friday against the Northeastern Huskies.
Manager Alex Cora announced the starting lineup for Boston’s first spring training game, and Yoshida will start at left field. The 29-year-old Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star has impressed in camp so far and has pleasantly surprised Red Sox coaches.
The discussion around Yoshida has been around his power at the plate and his potential ability as a lead-off hitter, but he’ll get a test Friday when he has to play balls off the Green Monster at JetBlue Park.
Franchise legend and NESN studio analyst Jim Rice spent time during Thursday practice to help Yoshida do just that.
Check out the video of Rice coaching Yoshida below:
Rice can be seen giving instruction and advice to Yoshida through his translator, and the outfielder worked on a few practice reps to put that coaching into action.
It’s a skill opponents can struggle with when they play games at Fenway Park, and it’s something vital for any Boston player patrolling left field.
Rice’s coaching of Yoshida was just another example of why Red Sox fans are excited to see the Japanese phenom in game action and see how he adjusts to Major League Baseball.