Watch Red Sox’s Triston Casas Mash Home Run In Spring Training Game

Boston Red Sox fans are already excited about the potential of Triston Casas this season as an everyday big leaguer.

And Casas only added to it Tuesday night during a spring training game against the Miami Marlins.

The left-handed hitter showcased his power in the fifth inning of the contest, walloping a 3-2 slider from Marlins pitcher Daxton Fulton and sending it 374 feet over the wall in right field for a two-run home run.

You can check out the blast from Casas here:

This kid hits bombs. pic.twitter.com/4yj3HwYqIt — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 1, 2023

It was the second hit of the night for Casas and his third RBIs as he finished 2-for-3 at the plate. The 23-year-old put the Red Sox in front in the top of the third when he singled up the middle to score Greg Allen.

Casas enters this season poised for a large role as he has a stranglehold on the starting job at first base. He wants to make sure Red Sox manager Alex Cora pencils him into the lineup on a very consistent basis, too, as Casas has a goal of playing in at least 150 games.