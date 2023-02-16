What Andy Reid Told Chiefs Before Super Bowl LVII Comeback

The Chiefs followed Andy Reid’s advice Sunday night, and the end result was football’s ultimate prize.

Kansas City stared down a 10-point halftime deficit in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, who moved the ball with ease through the first two quarters at State Farm Stadium. Although a two-score deficit against arguably the NFL’s most talented team is a suboptimal position, Reid felt his team was “right there” and the players didn’t need a rah-rah speech for added motivation.

As such, Reid kept his halftime message short and sweet.

“You’ve got to hang with each other, and good things will happen,” Reid recently told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “That was all I had to say.”

The Chiefs stuck together and put forth a nearly flawless second half, highlighted by no turnovers, no penalties and three touchdowns. Anything less than a sterling showing in the final two quarters might not have been enough to beat the Eagles, who lost an opportunity to stage a game-tying or go-ahead drive due to a costly penalty in the final minutes of the fourth frame.

The victory in the desert marked the second Lombardi Trophy of Reid’s prolific NFL coaching career, and the future Hall of Famer has a real shot of tacking on a third in the 2023 season.