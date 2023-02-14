What Bruins Have Missed From Jake DeBrusk During His Absence

Jake DeBrusk was playing some of his best hockey to date before he suffered hand and leg injuries during the Bruins’ Winter Classic win.

It’s been clear Boston has missed him over the last six weeks, and even though the Bruins still have found ways to win, they suffered their first losing streak of the season and struggled to find a suitable replacement for DeBrusk on the top line alongside Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand.

DeBrusk is on pace to return Thursday when the B’s take on the Nashville Predators. He’s been practicing with the team and traveled with them ahead of Boston’s game against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old will be a welcomed addition back to the lineup, and head coach Jim Montgomery detailed what the Bruins have missed while DeBrusk recovered.

“We’re missing his speed,” Montgomery told reporters after Monday’s practice. “His ability to track down pucks, whether it’s on the forecheck, but more importantly stripping guys from behind, creating odd-man rush looks, that is what we miss from him. Whether it’s with the puck or without the puck, he creates more odd man rushes for us.”

Montgomery added that there won’t be much of a minutes restriction — maybe one or two minutes less than DeBrusk usually plays — because “we have to get him back up to speed.”

Before DeBrusk returns, the Bruins will play the Stars on Tuesday night. Puck drop from American Airlines Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.