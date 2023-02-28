What Cardinals GM Said About Potential DeAndre Hopkins Trade

INDIANAPOLIS — Monti Ossenfort is happy to have DeAndre Hopkins on his roster as he acclimates to his new gig as Arizona Cardinals general manager.
But he didn’t rule out trading the star receiver this offseason.
Ossenfort, whom Arizona hired last month to replace Steve Keim, was asked about Hopkins’ status during a Tuesday news conference at the NFL Scouting Combine.
“I’ve had a conversation with DeAndre and DeAndre’s representative,” Ossenfort said. “Those have been very productive conversations. I’ve watched from afar the last 10 years or whatever it’s been with DeAndre and have been on teams that have had to compete against him. I’ve seen the player that DeAndre is and what he can do on the field. He’s tough to defend. So I’m glad he’s on the team.
“And I think with him, or as it goes to any player, those are situations that we’ll address as they come up. But I’m glad DeAndre is on the team right now, and I’m happy to be on the same team with him.”
Hopkins has been rumored as a possible trade candidate for the Cardinals, who hired a new GM and head coach (Jonathan Gannon) and likely will be without injured starting quarterback Kyler Murray for at least part of the 2023 season.
Among the potential suitors: Ossenfort’s former team, the New England Patriots.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick raved about Hopkins this season, comparing the five-time Pro Bowler to Hall of Famer Cris Carter and saying he’s “every bit as good as anybody I’ve ever coached against.” But Hopkins’ strained relationship with new Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, his head coach for six seasons in Houston, might make a reunion between the two unlikely.
The Patriots do have a Cardinals front-office connection in Ossenfort, who worked in New England’s scouting department from 2006-19 before leaving to become director of player personnel in Tennessee.
New England’s offense has lacked an elite pass-catcher in recent years, and with current Patriot Jakobi Meyers headlining a weak free agent class, any marquee addition likely would need to come via trade. Beyond Hopkins, who remains productive as he enters his age-31 season, other big-name wideouts who’ve appeared in trade rumors include Keenan Allen, Tee Higgins and Jerry Jeudy.