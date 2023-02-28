What Cardinals GM Said About Potential DeAndre Hopkins Trade

INDIANAPOLIS — Monti Ossenfort is happy to have DeAndre Hopkins on his roster as he acclimates to his new gig as Arizona Cardinals general manager.

But he didn’t rule out trading the star receiver this offseason.

Ossenfort, whom Arizona hired last month to replace Steve Keim, was asked about Hopkins’ status during a Tuesday news conference at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“I’ve had a conversation with DeAndre and DeAndre’s representative,” Ossenfort said. “Those have been very productive conversations. I’ve watched from afar the last 10 years or whatever it’s been with DeAndre and have been on teams that have had to compete against him. I’ve seen the player that DeAndre is and what he can do on the field. He’s tough to defend. So I’m glad he’s on the team.

“And I think with him, or as it goes to any player, those are situations that we’ll address as they come up. But I’m glad DeAndre is on the team right now, and I’m happy to be on the same team with him.”

Hopkins has been rumored as a possible trade candidate for the Cardinals, who hired a new GM and head coach (Jonathan Gannon) and likely will be without injured starting quarterback Kyler Murray for at least part of the 2023 season.

Among the potential suitors: Ossenfort’s former team, the New England Patriots.