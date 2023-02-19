What Ex-Red Sox Dustin Pedroia Gifted Rafael Devers In 2018

Rafael Devers has plenty of accolades on his resume despite just six seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

The two-time All-Star has a World Series ring, a Silver Slugger Award and was named to the All-MLB second team in 2021. However, Devers is yet to earn recognition for his defensive prowess. And before the upcoming 2023 season, the 26-year-old might have been gifted just what he needs from former Red Sox teammate Dustin Pedroia.

Pedroia, who collected four Gold Glove Awards over the course of his career, gifted Devers one of his game-used gloves during the end of Boston’s 2018 World Series season. The retired second baseman appeared at spring training where Devers revealed he’s put the glove to use.

“Every year I have used it,” Devers told reporters, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “Not in 2019. But I came in 2020, felt comfortable and used it every day since. Games. Practices. Everything.”

While Devers has made quick work of becoming one of baseball’s most feared hitters, the homegrown infielder had a rocky start at showcasing that same reliability on the defensive side. Since making his debut in 2017, Devers has gradually improved year after year. And in 2022, Devers notched a career-best .964 fielding percentage in 393 defensive chances at the hot corner.

So perhaps some tutelage and memorabilia from a 2008 American League MVP are all Devers needs to put it all together.

“I remember he taught me a couple of things about defense and I never forgot,” Devers said. “He has meant a lot to me. He’s such a good guy.”