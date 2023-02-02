What Jacque Vaughn Told Nets After Blowout Loss To Celtics

BOSTON — Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn didn’t allow his team to point fingers following a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

Mainly because Vaughn stepped in and put the blame on his shoulders for the Nets getting shellacked by the Celtics, 139-96, on the TD Garden parquet.

“I told the group that I’m disappointed in the fact that I did not have them ready to play,” Vaughn said postgame. “(End of first quarter) 46-16, we’ve been a group who pretty much has been focused and ready to play. It was a great challenge for us on the road where they hit first.”

Vaughn added: “I give Boston a lot of credit tonight. They brought it to us.”

The Celtics turned it into a rout six minutes into the game as a barrage of 3-pointers propelled Boston to a 24-4 advantage. The triples kept coming as Jayson Tatum scored 18 points in the opening frame, which was more than the Nets as a whole.

Even with the Nets trailing by 30 after 12 minutes, there was still three quarters left to play. But the Nets didn’t even mount a semblance of a response, with Brooklyn never getting the lead below 20 points after those opening six minutes.

“This is part of the NBA sometimes,” Vaughn said. “This was a night where they hit first, they hit hard and it hurt. We weren’t able to get off the mat like we needed to and respond like we have in the past. So, you take this one on the chin and you keep moving, learn from it.”