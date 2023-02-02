What Jaylen Brown Recalls From Celtics Fans On 2016 Draft Night

Jaylen Brown has grown into a fan favorite with the Boston Celtics, however, he’s kept the receipts of everything said before he even took the floor before the TD Garden crowd.

Brown, with now an All-Star and NBA Finals appearance under his belt, wasn’t nearly as received as he is now with those in Boston. Just seven years ago, when the Celtics took Brown with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, the reaction wasn’t nearly as thrilling as the 26-year-old is now accustomed to when he exits the locker room tunnel.

This season, Brown has displayed the best version of himself that we’ve seen thus far, averaging a career-high 27 points with 7.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 46 games.

Brown was introduced at Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a handful of Celtics fans in attendance, who at the time weren’t aware of what former president of basketball operations Danny Ainge envisioned for the Celtics moving forward. Yet, it only took three words to sum up just how Brown remembered his introductory welcome to Boston.

“They booed me,” Brown told Slam Magazine’s Deyscha Smith. “Wyc (Grousbeck) was calling my name and he’s up there saying, ‘Jaylen, he’s gonna be one of the best players the city has ever seen. He’s up there, like defending the pitch. We’re sticking with it, y’all get over it. This is who we’re going with.'”

On Wednesday night, Brown played Robin to Jayson Tatum’s (31 points, nine rebounds) Batman against the Brooklyn Nets during a contest that felt lightyears beyond reach for the Eastern Conference rival before they reached halftime. Brown tallied 26 points with three rebounds and as many assists through 32 minutes on the court in the 139-96 win. Brown — as he did against the Nets — has notched nine (of 12) games shooting over 45% from the field for the Celtics.

And with a shot at possibly seizing a second career NBA All-Star appearance as a reserve, Brown acknowledged his feeling that there’s a greater purpose to why he was selected to join the Celtics. He feels as though there’s an opportunity to create a larger impact in Boston, beyond just the basketball court.