What Nick Foligno Feels Has Made Him ‘Valuable’ For Bruins

Forward Nick Foligno is well aware of what he’s been able to provide the Boston Bruins this season.

The 35-year-old veteran, similar to many fellow teammates, has grown into playing a key role in Boston’s third and fourth lines. And that ability to supply Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery with reliability and versatility has benefited both Foligno and the team as a whole.

Before the Bruins prepared to face off against the Seattle Kraken, Foligno expanded on how much embracing his role has translated to the ice.

“I think that’s always kind of been my M.O. in a lot of ways,” Foligno told reporters Thursday, per team-provided video. “So I think I’ve really worked hard at developing that and being a guy that can play all over. I think that makes you valuable and allows your team to kind of have the options to move players around. And it’s something I’ve embraced.”

Foligno, who has scored 9 goals and 25 points in 56 games played this season, has already outperformed his debut campaign with the Bruins last season, having played eight fewer games.

He’s also taken notice of that identical role fulfillment from several other teammates, which Foligno attributes to Boston’s NHL-best 43-8-5 entering Thursday night’s contest.

“I’ve really enjoyed that and I’ve really enjoyed watching other guys embrace that role too, like a (Trent Frederic) and a (Pavel Zacha) and many more guys,” Foligno said. “… It’s a credit to every guy for stepping up whenever we need to.”