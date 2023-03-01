What Pete Carroll Shared About Seahawks’ Quarterback Situation

Head coach Pete Carroll provided some sense of clarity regarding how the Seattle Seahawks will handle their current quarterback situation before the 2023-24 season.

The Seahawks are coming off an overall disappointing 2022-23 campaign. Seattle came up winless in the NFL playoffs for the third consecutive year following a mediocre 9-8 finish in the regular season. General manager John Schneider described contract discussions with quarterback Geno Smith as “positive,” when speaking with reporters, per ESPN video. So, does that rule out Seattle’s prospect exploration in the upcoming NFL draft?

Well, no. At least according to Carroll.

“We are totally connected to the quarterbacks that are coming out,” Carroll told reporters Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “This is a really huge opportunity for us. It’s a rare opportunity. We’ve been drafting in the low 20s for such a long time; you just don’t get a chance with these guys. So we’re deeply involved with all that.”

Entering the 2023 draft, set for April 27, the Seahawks own the fifth overall selection, courtesy of the Denver Broncos.

Last season, Seattle’s earliest draft pick came at No. 9 overall with the Seahawks taking offensive lineman Charles Cross from Mississippi State. The Seahawks last made a selection within the top five back in 2009 when they drafted linebacker Aaron Curry out of Wake Forrest.

Meanwhile, Smith, 32, had his third and most productive campaign with Seattle last season. He played 17 games, totaling 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions — marking Smith’s highest touchdown total in his career.