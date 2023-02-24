Why 2023 Season Is So Pivotal For Mac Jones Contract Situation

If Jones is a straight-up Pro Bowl selection in 2023, the Patriots likely would have no qualms about picking up the fifth-year option. They might even pick up the option only to kick the tires on a lucrative contract extension a few months later, as the Buffalo Bills did with Allen after his breakout third season. However, what if Jones is just good enough to warrant another look in 2024, but not good enough to silence his critics? What if he’s only slightly better than what we saw in 2021 when he was Pro Football Focus’ 11th-ranked quarterback?

The Patriots then would have one of three choices to make:

1. Show confidence in Jones and exercise the fifth-year option anyway

This would be quite a gamble. On one hand, Jones could show another slight improvement in 2024, with the Patriots then getting him at a bargain rate in 2025. But if he regresses and proves he’s not the answer at quarterback, New England would be stuck paying him over $23 million in 2025, regardless of whether they trade or release him. It’s a difficult call.

Just look at what the New York Giants did a year ago. They understandably opted against picking up the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones, who to that point looked like a bust but was worth another look with a new head coach in charge. Jones, who’ll be a free agent next month, then went out and enjoyed a career season in 2022. New York now is backed into a corner and must decide whether to place the franchise tag on Jones (worth $32.4 million) or give a new contract to a player who probably isn’t worth a huge payday but will be looking for one, and could find it on the open market. Unless the Giants can acquire someone like Lamar Jackson or Aaron Rodgers this offseason, they’ll need to pay Jones. New York probably wishes it’d just picked up the option a year ago, but how could it have known that Jones would play as well as he did this season?

You don’t need to tell the Patriots about how things can go sideways with a fifth-year option. They picked up Isaiah Wynn’s two years ago, and look how that turned out.

2. Decline the option, try to sign Jones to a new contract that accurately reflects his value

It’s worth a shot, but why would Jones sign it? He knows the promise he showed in 2021 and clearly believes he was put in a bad position this season. If he gets back on track and plays well — but not great — in 2023, he rightfully would believe he’s on an upward trajectory and would earn even more money in free agency if he breaks out in 2024.

In theory, Jones could recognize the risks of playing poorly in a contract season and just sign a new deal. But few players in his position are willing to do that. NFL quarterbacks have (and need to have) big egos, and Jones is no different. He has a ton of confidence in himself and is highly competitive. Plus, given the way things transpired this season, Jones might not love the idea of doing the Patriots any favors.

Again, it doesn’t hurt to try. But this feels like an unlikely outcome.