Why Everyone Roasted Lakers Big Man After LeBron James Broke Record

Even though everyone and their mother knew where the ball was going Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena, Lakers center Thomas Bryant couldn’t help but let his fundamentals take over.

Los Angeles seemingly had one clear objective against Oklahoma City, and it wasn’t to earn a win over the 11th-place Thunder. It was to feed the basketball early and often to LeBron James, who needed 36 points to make NBA history.

James accomplished the feat in the waning seconds of the third quarter when he knocked down a fadeaway jumper by the foul line. The bucket made him the league’s all-time leading scorer, moving him past fellow Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who held the record for nearly four decades.

One of the best photos of the moment came from the opposite end of the floor, as it shows a slew of fans eagerly trying to capture the historic scene while James rises up. But in the corner of the now-famous image, you can see Bryant sealing off Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and calling for the ball from his future Hall of Fame teammate.

Thomas’ confidence to call his own number — at that moment — got a rise out of NBA Twitter.

Thomas Bryant had his man sealed. pic.twitter.com/UImu4Nf1N3 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 8, 2023

What the hell does Thomas Bryant think he?s doing calling for the ball? pic.twitter.com/ES5oGz76cb — Football (@BostonConnr) February 8, 2023

LeBron: I?m gonna set the record



Thomas Bryant: I think we should run the Thomas Bryant play pic.twitter.com/6Z5vMkSGhL — Chris Branch (@cbranch89) February 8, 2023

Thomas Bryant thinking there was any chance LeBron was passing this is making me laugh pic.twitter.com/xzpz7jPVPu — Marty Mush (@martymush) February 8, 2023

Thomas Bryant calling for the ball is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/XXhuk1Rjyr — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) February 8, 2023

Shoutout to Thomas Bryant, who really thought he was getting the ball there. pic.twitter.com/fhdqJtu7EH — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 8, 2023

Thomas Bryant was not getting that ball lmao pic.twitter.com/1EbMSYhtKy — Master (@MasterTes) February 8, 2023

Bryant, a 2017 second-round pick by the Lakers, doesn’t figure to have an NBA career to write home about. But thanks to Tuesday night, the Indiana product always will have a unique place in league history.