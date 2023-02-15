Why Jerry Jeudy Trade Would, Wouldn’t Make Sense For Patriots

Jerry Jeudy might not be the kind of elite, game-changing receiver that Patriots fans are clamoring for. But he easily is better than anyone currently on New England’s roster and might land on the trade block this offseason.

So, should the Patriots look to make a deal?

Well, it depends. First of all, we still don’t know whether New England will re-sign Jakobi Meyers this offseason. If Meyers returns, the Patriots probably won’t have any leftover money to spend on a pricey wideout. Second of all, Jeudy’s status with the Denver Broncos, who now are coached by Sean Payton, is unclear.

“He was available all trade deadline and nobody really, really made a huge push there,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport recently said during an NBC Sports Boston appearance. “So, could be traded? Yeah, but I don’t know that it’d be like the feeding frenzy that maybe he would expect.”

Rapoport’s comments indicate it might not take much for a team to acquire Jeudy in a trade. However, it’s possible that Payton wants to keep Jeudy around to boost the chances of a Russell Wilson rebound. Plus, Denver exercising Jeudy’s fifth-year option — it has until May 1 to make that decision — likely would indicate the Alabama product isn’t available.

With all that said, here are cases for and against the Patriots trading for Jeudy:

CASE FOR

Again, Jeudy isn’t a superstar wideout. But he still is very good.