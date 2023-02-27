Why Red Sox Had Mariachi Band In Camp To Open Week

There was some Mexican flare Monday morning at Red Sox spring training, thanks to Alex Verdugo and Jarren Duran.

The pair of Boston outfielders will represent Mexico at the World Baseball Classic. Ahead of the world tournament, the duo gave a “presentation” about Mexico to their teammates Monday.

As part of that, a mariachi band invaded the clubhouse and also provided the soundtrack for the club’s warmups to begin the week.

I wasn?t kidding. Here they are. pic.twitter.com/SWUxYDpJ8m — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) February 27, 2023

The mariachi band was Verdugo’s call, per ESPN’s Joon Lee intrepid reporting on the ground in Fort Myers, Fla.

The Red Sox will be well-represented at the WBC. In addition to Duran and Verdugo, Boston could have as many as 10 regular roster players representing their respective countries.

Boston continues its Grapefruit League slate Monday afternoon at JetBlue Park by welcoming the Minnesota Twins across town for the first installment of the Chairman’s Cup. Coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET on NESN and NESN 360.